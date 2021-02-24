Levi's ropes in Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

-
Premium denim brand Levi's on Wednesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as its new global brand ambassador.
"With the keen objective to attract new generations of women consumers with a relevant fashion-forward offering in line with the brand DNA of quality and comfort; Levi's is taking the next step in its journey.
"Levi's is proud to announce a strategic partnership with internationally acclaimed actor and global fashion and youth icon, Deepika Padukone," Levi's said in a statement.
As per Levi's the move to rope in Padukone highlights the brand's increasing focus on the women's category.
Sanjeev Mohanty, Managing Director- South Asia & MENA - Levi's said Deepika's personality shines through a balance of being bold, authentic, true and uncompromising that perfectly fits with our brand values.
"With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women's category," he said.
Padukone will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all-new range of fashion fits from Levi's.
