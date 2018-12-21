Mr Gravitas: Adil Hussain's journey from stand-up comic to standout actor

Over three decades ago in Assam, a lanky youth mimicking leading men of Bollywood such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha was one of the highlights of a popular stand-up comedy group that went by the name of Bhaya Mama. The satirical group was a rage among listeners in the state in an era of audio cassettes.

And until six of its members met with a tragic end in an accident in 1999, they were a much-loved troupe whose skits at the seasonal Bihu functions had audiences in splits. One of the few survivors from that group, and also its lead voice, is Adil Hussain, the versatile actor ...