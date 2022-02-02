Prabhas' multilingual drama 'Radhe Shyam' to release in March

-
Much-awaited romantic-drama "Radhe Shyam", starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is set to be released on March 11.
Earlier, the multilingual film was gearing up for a January 14 opening but was pushed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the film shared the new release date along with a new poster of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.
"The enthralling love story has a new release date! #RadheShyam in cinemas on 11th March," the tweet read.
Set in the 1970s, "Radhe Shyam" features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. "Radhe Shyam" will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
