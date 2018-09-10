Rajinikanth's '2.0' will be India's first $75 million VFX wonder

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie ‘2.0’ will be India's first $75 million wonder, says movie's Director Shankar

Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films to date, ‘2.0’, starring Rajinikanth and in lead roles, reportedly has a budget of Rs 4-4.5 billion.

said more than 3,000 technicians around the world have worked on the movie.

Produced by Lyca, the movie's teaser is expected to be released on September 13. The teaser will be simultaneously in 3D and 2D and will be screened in 3D across India and abroad in select theatres. It will be released simultaneously on in 2D and across all screens in India and abroad in 2D as well.

The teaser of the magnum opus has been put out on the internet by unknown persons, and predictably gone viral within minutes of the leak.

The movie is expected to be released on November 29.

The movie stars Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, who plays a robot/villain. is the female lead and the music has been composed by A R Rahman.

Reports state that Karan Johar has picked up the Hindi rights of the film. Besides Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, 2.0 is expected to release in 12 other languages.

After Endhiran's success, Director Shankar had been pondering on a sequel for quite a long time.

Towards the end of 2015, five years after Endhiran's release, Shankar announced that he would be making a sequel to the sci-fi film titled 2.0.

2.0 was supposed to hit the theaters on Diwali 2017, but had to be postponed due to technical glitches. The film, which is VFX-heavy, had to be sourced out to studios in Hollywood to get the desired output, to make it on par with international standards.