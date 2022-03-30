'RRR' collects Rs 611 cr gross worldwide at box office so far

-
ALSO READ
Based on 'RRR' advance bookings, analysts say it will make Rs 600-700 crore
Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' to hit the big screen on March 18, or April 28
Credit Suisse expects 50 bps cut in China's RRR in the first half of 2022
Andhra Pradesh to allow higher ticket prices for 'RRR' for first 10 days
'RRR' smashes box office records, earns Rs 233 cr worldwide on Day 1
-
S S Rajamouli's epic period action drama "RRR" has minted Rs 611 crore worldwide in gross figures, the makers said Wednesday.
Produced by D V V Entertainment, the film released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
According to the makers, "RRR" has collected Rs 474 crore in its overall India numbers. The Hindi dubbed version alone has fetched Rs 107 crore.
A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.
"RRR" also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.
The film was theatrically released across the globe last week in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Sound.
"RRR" was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was delayed several times due to production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor