JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

Scrapping of FCAT: Film industry gets another blow amid Covid-19 pandemic
Business Standard

Mission Impossible 7, Top Gun 2 delayed as Paramount shuffles release dates

Paramount Pictures has once again delayed its two Tom Cruise-led projects -- "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible 7" -- as the studio updated its release date calendar

Topics
Mission Impossible | Tom Cruise | Hollywood

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

'Mission: Impossible7', 'Top Gun 2' delayed as Paramount shuffles release dates for movies

Paramount Pictures has once again delayed its two Tom Cruise-led projects -- "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible 7" -- as the studio updated its release date calendar.

"Top Gun: Maverick", a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster, has been postponed to November 19, 2021 from its previous date of July 2, 2021, reported Variety.

"Mission: Impossible 7", in which Cruise is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt, has vacated the November 19, 2021 and will now open on May 27, 2022.

Its follow-up, "Mission: Impossible 8", has moved from November 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023.

The studio has also announced new release dates for seven other projects, including its "Dungeons & Dragons" movie.

The film, led by Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, has been delayed from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

However, Henry Golding-starrer "Snake Eyes" saw its release date moved forward from October 22, 2021 to July 23, 2021.

An untitled "Star Trek" feature film has been put on the calendar for June 9, 2023.

Other titles to get new release dates include"Jackass", which has been pushed back one month to October 22, 2021; an untitled Bee Gees film which is set for November 4, 2022;"The Shrinking of Treehorn" for November 10, 2023; and a film, starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski, which will release on November 17, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, April 10 2021. 11:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
.