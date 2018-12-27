'Simmba' expected to bring cheer to box office after tepid December

The last release from Bollywood this year may just allow the industry to end the year on a positive note. The first time collaboration between director Rohit Shetty, and actor – is expected to be a success among audiences say experts.

is an anthology of sorts to the Singham films by director Shetty. Singh stars as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao an orphan-turned-cop from Shivgadh, the same town where Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) hails from. Contrary to Bajirao's integrity however, enjoys and takes full advantage of the lifestyle of a corrupt cop. Devgn is part of the cast for this film, albeit a cameo.

Experts say that there are multiple reasons for the film to do well. “The film’s music has caught on, and that will play a big role in getting audiences to the theatres. More so, I think the film deals with an issue that resonates with women strongly. It is sure to attract footfalls for the issues it raises, and the entertainment it promises with the Singh-Shetty combo,” says trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Both Shetty and Singh are known for flamboyance – the former in the form of extravagant action scenes and the latter in his personality, especially fashion sense. Both have also had a good run at the movies recently. So there is anticipation about the combination. “While both are known to be over-the-top in some way or another, they have distinct fan bases. So fans of both should flock the theatres. Of course, as we have seen this year, word of mouth will play a big role, but the buzz is positive,” says a distributor.

Simmba is a co-production between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Picturez, and is distributed by Reliance Entertainment. The film has been produced at a comparatively nominal budget of Rs 800 million. It is expected to release in at least 3000 screens across the country.

Also, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero failing to leave a mark at the box office and among audiences, Simmba will have a clear run at the movies, with no competition for at least a week. The first release of 2019 is Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, based on the surgical strike conducted by the Indian army. Since both the films operate in very different areas, the two should not pose a threat to each other in terms of footfalls.