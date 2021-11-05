South Korea's 'Squid Game' tops 3 billion minutes viewed globally

-
ALSO READ
Netflix stock in winning spot month after 'Squid Game' release
South Korean drama 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest-ever launch hit
'Squid Game' frenzy helps Netflix top subscriber targets
Netflix estimates South Korean show 'Squid Game' will be worth $900 mn
Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls
-
South Korean survival drama television 'Squid Game' has become a global phenomenon since its debut on Netflix on September 17. It has topped three billion total minutes viewed during the week of October 4, according to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings rankings.
Meanwhile, the Season 2 finale of 'Ted Lasso' was strong enough to push Apple TV Plus' Emmy-sweeping comedy series into the top 10 among all subscription video on demand programs.
Marvel's 'Black Widow' landed in the No. 1 slot in Nielsen's Top 10 movie category in its first week available on Disney Plus for all subscribers. 'Black Widow' debuted July 9.
Overall, the MCU entry starring Scarlett Johansson was the fifth most-streamed overall title with 676 million minutes viewed.
Notable insights from the streaming content lists include the Season 2 finale of Emmy-sweeper 'Ted Lasso'.
The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy ranked No. 9 among all subscription video on demand (SVOD) programs put the show on the overall top 10 list at ninth place and fifth place in the SVOD originals category with 507 MM.
During its second week of availability, classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' drove 590 MM on Netflix.
About 25 per cent of the streaming audience for the show for the week was born after 'Seinfeld' originally debuted on NBC on July 5, 1989.
The week of October 4 encompassed the premiere of Dave Chappelle's highly controversial Netflix standup comedy special 'The Closer', which inspired protests inside and outside the streaming giant for transphobic and anti-LGBT sentiments.
'The Closer' debuted in seventh place on the Top 10 Originals List and amassed nearly 400 MM.
--IANS
dc/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor