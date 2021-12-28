Theatrical release of 'Jersey' postponed due to new Covid guidelines

-
The makers of the Shahid Kapoor sports drama 'Jersey' have decided to postpone the theatrical release of the film after civil restrictions were reimposed due to fears over the Omicron variant.
The makers issued a statement saying, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film 'Jersey'. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead (sic)!!"
The film that was supposed to be released on December 31, tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son. In addition to Shahid, the film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Mrunal Thakur, and is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name.
