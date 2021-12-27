'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings past $1bn mark in just 12 days

-
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Sunday became the first pandemic-era movie to leap past $1 billion at the global box office after 2019's "Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker".
The third film in the Tom Holland-led trilogy achieved this feat despite the lengthening shadow of Omicron and the Covid-19 spike across North America and Europe, and still not having been released in the world largest cinema-going market, China, according to 'Variety'.
It is also this year's top-grossing film, streaking past China's "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ($902 million) and the 25th James Bond film (and Daniel Craig's last outing as 007), "No Time to Die", which has grossed $774 million globally.
Sony's comic-book epic, according to 'Variety', has reached the milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark.
Only 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively.
Reporting these figures, 'Variety' commented: "Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Sing 2' and 'The King's Man') are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales."
--IANS
srb/
