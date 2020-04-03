Tillotama Shome on 20 years in the charmed world of independent cinema

Two significant things happened in Tillotama Shome’s first year in college.

She watched Piyush Mishra’s one-man play, an adaptation of Whatever Happened to Betty Lemon. The performance drew her to the excitement of the stage, so removed from her own existence as a diffident English literature student with a stammer. “I felt a sense of magic, and a sense of distance — that I could never do this.” The same year, she had also encountered a Buddhist idea of the human mind possessing limitless potential, which she was keen on testing before accepting. “So I ...