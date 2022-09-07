WATCH | Trailer of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' released

The trailer for much-awaited Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is finally here. The PS-1 trailer was unveiled at a grand audio launch event in Chennai on Tuesday. At the audio launch event, Kamal Hasan, who voiced the movie trailer, and superstar Rajinikanth were present.

The movie is based on a story of the Chola dynasty as the trailer starts will a long short of the kingdom. The movie features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayram Ravi, Prakash Raj, Bachchan. The magnum opus also features Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu in pivotal roles.

The trailer shows the diverse Chola kingdom and shows many fight sequences between actors Vikram, who plays Aditya Karikalan, Karthi, who plays Vanthiyathevan, and Jayram Ravi, who plays Arulmozhi Varman. In the movie, Trisha plays Kundhavai. The trailer ends with Bachchan, who plays Nandini, looking at an empty throne.

Watch the trailer here:

PS-1 is the first movie of a two-part film series. The film has been adapted from the 1955 novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The screenplay of the movie has been written by Mani Ratnam, Jeyamohan, and Kumaravel. PS-1 was initially intended to be a stand-alone film, but it was later split into two parts.

The movie will release in theatres in five languages -- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada -- on September 30.