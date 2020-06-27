Why are animation studios rushing to Bollywood films for characters?

Chulbul Pandey will be cracking his witticisms on the small screen by April next year. Salman Khan’s Dabangg, a successful three-film franchise, is set to morph into an animation series running into two seasons of 52 episodes each.

Last month, Cosmos-Maya signed a deal, licensing the saucy lead character and others in Dabangg from Arbaaz Khan Productions. “Chulbul Pandey is the perfect character for kids and family. It has a major pull in tier-two and tier-three cities,” says Anish JS Mehta, CEO, Cosmos-Maya.“It’s a great deal,” says Rajiv Chilaka, ...