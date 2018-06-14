Zero teaser: Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan treat fans to Eid feast;5 fun facts

and have over the last few years put their personal grudges aside and awed their fans by coming together at iftaar parties during the holy month of ramzaan. This Eid, they have prepared a better feast for their fans. On Thursday, greeted the world good morning with a teaser of his film Zero. Zero has been directed by Anand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The plot follows Khan as dwarf, who falls in love with a superstar played by Kaif. Sharma portrays the character of a girl with intellectual disability.

Here are 5 interesting points about the teaser:

1. The opening shot has Shah Rukh walking into a boisterous audience and a voiceover that recites the famous verse by bollywood lyricist of yesteryear Majrooh Sultanpuri : Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya

This sher is a perfect depiction of SRK's career. He didn't have any godfather in the industry, while the other two Khans came with filial blessings. Did mean it to be a slight jibe at Salman?

2. Even as seems to be enjoying the adulation on the screen, Salman's entry comes through and he realises that the cheering is for the Khan who has in recent times ruled the roost in the Indian box office. It might be purely co-incidental, but the difference in Salman and SRK's physical stature in the clip is not a bad metaphor for the gulf between their films in the ticket counters.

3. King Khan is wearing a t-shirt with Katrina Kaif printed on it. The Shah Rukh- Salman rift had started when after a drunken brawl between them in Katrina's birthday party years ago. Is Miss Kaif responsible for the thaw in their relationship?

4. Watched the teaser? Does the voiceover sound familiar? Jaaved Jaaferi, the host and judge of our childhood favourite Boogie-Woogie, is the man behind it. We haven't seen much of Jaaferi in quite some time. When Salman tells SRK " Heard that whoever you get behind, you make that person's life, one sincerely hopes that this film brings Jaaferi back into mainstream Bollywood and TV.

5. Kolkata Knight Rider fans may have missed SRK doing a cartwheel in this year's IPL. But they need not wait for their team to have a great show in the next edition to see Shah Rukh's cartwheel. As the teaser draws to a close, SRK gifts us a cartwheel.

One hopes that the two superstars' on-screen camaraderie lasts this time around. Who wouldn't want to see a Karan Arjun Part II. Shout out to Karan Johar.