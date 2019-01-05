2 bank unions to go on strike on Jan 8-9 over govt's anti-worker policy

-
ALSO READ
PSU bank officers on strike over wage revision, merger of BoB, Dena, Vijaya
Bank staff to go on strike against merger of three banks, govt's policies
Bank unions stage protest against BoB-Vijaya Bank-Dena Bank merger
BoB-Dena-Vijaya Bank merger unwarranted, will lead to job cuts: AIBEA
BoB, Dena, Vijaya Bank merger: Employees get reassurance from top brass
-
A section of PSU bank employees would go on a two-day strike on January 8 and 9 in support of the nation-wide strike call given by 10 central trade unions against the government's alleged anti-worker policy.
The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India has informed the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) of the two-day nationwide strike on January 8-9, 2019, IDBI Bank said in a filing to the BSE.
In a separate filing to the BSE, Bank of Baroda said "in the event of AlBEA and BEFI proceeding on strike on January 8-9, 2019, the functioning of bank's branches/offices in some of the zones may be affected." Ten central trade unions -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA -- have also called for a nationwide general strike on January 8-9, against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre and have placed a charter of 12 demands before the central government.
Earlier on December 26, 2018, nine bank unions or close to 1 million employees of various banks, including private lenders, had observed a one-day strike to protest against the proposed amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU