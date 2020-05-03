99% depositors of CKP Co-operative Bank to get back money, says RBI

More than 99 per cent of the depositors in CKP Co-op Bank will get a full payment of the deposits back from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a senior official of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tweeted.

The RBI cancelled the licence of CKP Co-op Bank on April 28, and notified the cancelletaion on its website on Saturday. There it also said that deposits up to Rs 5 lakh are guaranteed by the DICGC. This portion is 99.2 per cent.

“CKP Co-op Bank Ltd., Mumbai has been under All Inclusive Directions of @RBI since 2014. As there was no scope for revival of the bank, its licence has been cancelled. Out of 132170 depositors of the bank, about 99.2% will get full payment of their deposits from DICGC,” tweeted Yoigesh Dayal, Chief General Manager of RBI.

RBI, in its statement on Saturday, said there was no concrete revival plan or proposal for merger with another bank and that credible commitment towards revival from the management was not visible.

The bank failed to meet the regulatory requirement of maintaining a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 9 per cent and reserves. The RBI said the lender was not in a position to pay its present and future depositors.

The affairs of the bank were being conducted in a manner detrimental to public interest and the interests of depositors, the RBI statement said. CKP Bank's NPA is more than 97 per cent as it lent to real estate players in and around Mumbai, who did not repay the loans. The bank's total deposits was Rs 485 crore, but the networth was a negative Rs 239 crore.