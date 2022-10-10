AU Small Finance Bank re-appoints R V Verma as non-executive chairman

-
-
AU Small Finance Bank on Monday re-appointed former head of National Housing Bank (NHB) R V Verma as its non-executive chairman.
The decision was taken at its board meeting held on Monday, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The board approved the re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank with effect from April 8, 2023 till January 29, 2024 (that is, till completion of his tenure as independent director), it said.
The appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it added.
Verma, who also served as a whole-time member of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), took charge as part-time chairman of the bank on April 8, 2020.
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 22:46 IST
