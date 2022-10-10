JUST IN
RBI pulls up banks on exposures' ratings without lenders' names
RBI cancels licence of The Seva Vikas Co-op Bank amid inadequate capital
I-banking fees dip in nine months to September as smaller deals dominate
IDBI Bank's privatisation process likely to conclude by Sep 2023: Officials
Bank of Maharashtra raises lending rate by 20 bps; EMIs to become costlier
South Indian Bank enters World Book of Records for '101 Oonjals'
The making of digital rupee: A deep dive into RBI's concept note
Analysts see Q2 net profit growth of banks at 23% YoY, NII at 10%
Bidders for IDBI Bank to declare no conviction or adverse regulatory orders
No material impact of rate hike on demand for home loans: RBI data
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI pulls up banks on exposures' ratings without lenders' names
Business Standard

AU Small Finance Bank re-appoints R V Verma as non-executive chairman

AU Small Finance Bank on Monday re-appointed former head of National Housing Bank (NHB) R V Verma as its non-executive chairman

Topics
AU Small Finance Bank | R V Verma

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank on Monday re-appointed former head of National Housing Bank (NHB) R V Verma as its non-executive chairman.

The decision was taken at its board meeting held on Monday, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board approved the re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank with effect from April 8, 2023 till January 29, 2024 (that is, till completion of his tenure as independent director), it said.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it added.

Verma, who also served as a whole-time member of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), took charge as part-time chairman of the bank on April 8, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AU Small Finance Bank

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.