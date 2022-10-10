JUST IN
South Indian Bank enters World Book of Records for '101 Oonjals'
The making of digital rupee: A deep dive into RBI's concept note
Analysts see Q2 net profit growth of banks at 23% YoY, NII at 10%
Bidders for IDBI Bank to declare no conviction or adverse regulatory orders
No material impact of rate hike on demand for home loans: RBI data
SBI lines up NPAs over Rs 746 cr including Sintex BAPL for sale in Oct-Nov
Bandhan Bank loans, deposits rise over 20% to Rs 99,374 cr in Q2FY23
YES Bank now on a hunt to buy stressed assets from other lenders
LIC, Centre to sell 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank; DIPAM invites EoIs
IDBI Bank privatisation: Govt, LIC to sell 60.72% stake, invite bids
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on US rate hike woes: Report
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra raises lending rate by 20 bps; EMIs to become costlier

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.20 per cent or 20 basis points across tenors

Topics
Bank of Maharashtra | MCLR hike | MCLR rates

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.20 per cent or 20 basis points across tenors.

The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier.

The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.80 per cent from Monday, as against 7.60 per cent.

The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.

The overnight to six months tenor MCLRs are raised by 0.20 per cent each in the range of 7.30 to 7.70 per cent.

The hike has been effected in their benchmark rate linked to the repo rate, which was increased by half a percentage point to 5.9 per cent last month by the Reserve Bank of India.

Many banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) have already adjusted their lending rates after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to tame inflation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank of Maharashtra

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.