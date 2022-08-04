JUST IN
Business Standard

Axis Bank to wind up UK subsidiary after deal with OpenPayd fails

At the end of June, the bank had an overseas loan book of Rs 38,928 cr, a contraction from Rs 45,750 cr in March quarter

Topics
Axis Bank

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Axis Bank
Axis Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)

India's third largest private lender Axis Bank is winding up its subsidiary in Britain after a deal with financial firm OpenPayd failed, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Axis Bank first said in 2020 that it will be winding down its UK operations. Currently, the bank's international strategy is to focus on Indian corporates that have global operations, it said in an investor presentation in the results of the quarter ended June.

At the end of June, the bank had an overseas loan book of Rs 38,928 crore, a contraction from Rs 45,750 crore in March quarter.

Axis in March acquired Citigroup Inc's local consumer banking firm for $1.6 billion to bulk up its credit card and retail business in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 21:37 IST

