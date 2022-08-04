Axis Bank to wind up UK subsidiary after deal with OpenPayd fails

India's third largest private lender is winding up its subsidiary in Britain after a deal with financial firm OpenPayd failed, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

first said in 2020 that it will be winding down its UK operations. Currently, the bank's international strategy is to focus on Indian corporates that have global operations, it said in an investor presentation in the results of the quarter ended June.

At the end of June, the bank had an overseas loan book of Rs 38,928 crore, a contraction from Rs 45,750 crore in March quarter.

Axis in March acquired Citigroup Inc's local consumer banking firm for $1.6 billion to bulk up its credit card and retail business in the country.

