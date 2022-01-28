Bank credit grows 8.01% to Rs 115 trn; deposits 9.28% to Rs 159 trn

-
Bank credit grew 8.01 per cent to Rs 115 lakh crore and deposits rose 9.28 per cent to Rs 159.83 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 14, according to RBI data.
In the fortnight ended January 15, 2021, bank credit stood at Rs 106.43 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 146.25 lakh crore, as per the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on January 14, 2022, released on Friday.
In the previous fortnight ended December 31, 2021, advances rose 9.16 per cent and deposits increased 10.28 per cent.
In FY2020-21, bank credit increased 5.56 per cent and deposits grew 11.4 per cent.
