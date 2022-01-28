Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit up 31% YoY in Q3

Private sector lender reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit in the October – December quarter (Q3) of FY22. Its net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 3,403 crore against Rs 2,602 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, which reflects the bank’s lending operations, it reported a 15 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 2,131 crore in Q3FY22, beating street estimates, due to higher net interest income and write back of provisions. Bloomberg analysts had estimated a net profit of Rs 2,074 crore for the bank. In the year-ago period, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 1,854 crore

Its net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and expended, stood at Rs 4,334 crore, up 12 per cent YoY from Rs 3,876 crore in the year ago period. Net interest margin, a measure of profitability of banks, stood at 4.62 per cent, 17 basis points higher than 4.45 per cent it had reported in the preceding quarter.

The bank wrote back provisions to the tune of Rs 131 crore in the reporting quarter (Q3FY22) compared to Rs 424 crore provisions in the year ago period.

However, the bank is still holding Covid related provisions to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore at the end of December quarter. The total provisions held by the bank, which includes specific, standard, and Covid-19 related provisions, stood at Rs 7,629 crore at the end of December quarter.

Asset quality has improved sequentially, with the bank reporting gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of 2.71 per cent in Q3FY22 against 3.19 per cent in Q2FY22. Net NPAs also declined sequentially by 27 basis points to 0.79 per cent.

The lender has restructured loans worth Rs 348.65 crore under Reserve Bank of India’s second Covid restructuring scheme. In accordance with Covid and MSME resolution frameworks announced by RBI, the bank has standard restructured fund-based outstanding of Rs 1,364 core, or 0.54 per cent of advances as at December 31, 2021.

As far as credit growth is concerned, the bank’s advances grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 2.52 trillion and customer assets, which include advances and credit substitutes, increased by 20 per cent to Rs 2.74 Total deposits were at Rs 3.05 trillion, up 15 per cent from a year ago. The ratio of current account, savings account deposits stood at 59.9 per cent.

Shares of the lender were trading at Rs 1,911.20, up 1.15 per cent from previous days’ close on the BSE.

