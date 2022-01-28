SBI lists maiden issue of $300-mn Formosa bonds on India INX

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Pratip Chaudhuri's arrest extremely unfortunate: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara
Banks need additional $70 bn to back $5- trn GDP: SBI's Dinesh Khara
-
The State Bank of India's recent fundraising of $300 million through issuance of Formosa Bonds is a testimony of the confidence reposed by the overseas investors in the country's growth story, its Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Friday.
The lender is the first Indian entity to raise money through Formosa Bond, which is a bond issued in Taiwan.
"This first successful issuance of Formosa Bond by any Indian commercial bank, is a testimony of the confidence reposed by the overseas investors into India's growth story and also in SBI, in particular.
"This is a reflection of India's March towards the next step of being a developed country," Khara said at the listing ceremony of the Formosa Bonds on India INX.
He said the issuance is a step further in the direction of the globalization of the world, when a bank could raise money for those markets which have remained untapped for several years.
"It very clearly reflects how far India has reached in terms of the acceptability with all the international investors," Khara said.
The lender had said that a wide range of investors such as supranational agencies, assets managers, private bankers and financial institutions have invested in the issue.
On the back of strong demand, the price guidance was revised from T+130 bps area to T+100 bps.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU