Bank credit grows at 7.14%, deposits at 11.42%, shows RBI data

-
ALSO READ
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
Bank credit grows by 5.7% to Rs 108.43 trillion; deposits by 9.7%: RBI
Indices cap weekly gains as RBI lowers growth outlook: Nestle falls 1%
Moody's affirms ratings for IDBI Bank's long-term deposits at "Ba2"
-
Bank credit grew by 7.14 per cent to Rs 111.64 lakh crore and deposits increased by 11.42 per cent to Rs 160.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended November 15, 2021, RBI data showed.
In the fortnight ended November 6, 2020, bank loans stood at Rs 104.19 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 144.03 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on November 5, 2021, data released on Wednesday.
In the previous fortnight ended October 22, 2021, bank credit had grown by 6.84 per cent and deposits by 9.94 per cent.
In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU