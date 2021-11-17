Bank credit grows at 7.14%, deposits at 11.42%, shows RBI data

grew by 7.14 per cent to Rs 111.64 lakh crore and deposits increased by 11.42 per cent to Rs 160.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended November 15, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended November 6, 2020, bank loans stood at Rs 104.19 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 144.03 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on November 5, 2021, data released on Wednesday.

In the previous fortnight ended October 22, 2021, had grown by 6.84 per cent and deposits by 9.94 per cent.

In FY2020-21, had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

