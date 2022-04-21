Bank credit grows by 10.09% to Rs 119.88 trn; deposits by 10.06 pc

grew by 10.09 per cent to Rs 119.88 lakh crore and deposits by 10.06 per cent to Rs 167.42 lakh crore in the fortnight ended on April 8, the RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended on April 9, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 108.88 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 152.11 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of April 8, released on Thursday.

In FY 2021-22, rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)