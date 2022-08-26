JUST IN
Rupee to remain under pressure despite RBI support, says Societe Generale
Bank credit up by 15.32%; deposits by 8.84% in fortnight ended Aug 12: RBI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Bank credit grew by 15.32 per cent to Rs 124.305 lakh crore and deposits by 8.84 per cent to Rs 169.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended August 12, the RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended August 13, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.79 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 155.72 lakh crore, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on August 12 released on Friday.

In the previous fortnight ended July 29, bank credit grew by 14.52 per cent and deposits by 9.14 per cent.

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 20:34 IST

