Bank credit up by 15.32%; deposits by 8.84% in fortnight ended Aug 12: RBI

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
SBI hikes bulk deposits rates by 40-90 bps, with immediate effect
Share of Casa in total bank deposits rose to 44.8% in March 2022: RBI data
Bank credit grows by 11.04% to Rs 120 trn; deposits by 9.27%: RBI data
Bank credit grows by 7.9% to Rs 116.27 trn; deposits by 8.6%: RBI data
-
Bank credit grew by 15.32 per cent to Rs 124.305 lakh crore and deposits by 8.84 per cent to Rs 169.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended August 12, the RBI data showed.
In the fortnight ended August 13, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.79 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 155.72 lakh crore, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on August 12 released on Friday.
In the previous fortnight ended July 29, bank credit grew by 14.52 per cent and deposits by 9.14 per cent.
In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 20:34 IST