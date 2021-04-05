Bank of India to allot preferential shares to govt for Rs 3,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 5,500 cr through preferential issue
CG Power hits over 2-year high ahead of board meet for preferential issue
South Indian Bank to acquire 6.67% stake in IBBIC Pvt Ltd for Rs 5 lakh
IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 cr from 44 investors via issue of equity shares
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slump 20% to hit lower circuit in early trade
-
State-run Bank of India on Monday said it has convened an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders this month for seeking approval to the allotment of preferential shares to the government for Rs 3,000 crore.
The bank on March 31 had informed about getting Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion from the government.
"The board of directors of the bank will be considering preferential allotment of equity shares of Rs 3,000 crore to Government of India after obtention of shareholder's approval in the extra ordinary general meeting and other related regulatory approvals.
"This proposal will be considered by circulation on or after April 8th, 2021," it said.
Bank of India shares closed at Rs 67.25 apiece on BSE, down 3.72 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU