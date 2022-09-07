Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 710 cr via Basel III Additional Tier 1 bonds

State-owned (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 710 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The fund raised via compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of Rs 710 crore (including green shoe option of Rs 610 crore) is at a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with subscription of 10 times against base issue size of Rs 100 crore.

The capital raised through the will support the business growth of the bank.

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature; with call option after 5 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)