Banking sector facing 'serious crisis' on macroeconomic front: Amit Mitra

Raising concern over rising non-performing assets (NPA), West Bengal Minister on Friday said the is facing a "serious crisis" on the macroeconomic front.

He also said that credit availability to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is getting "squeezed" as many are restrained from aggressive lending as part of prompt corrective actions.

"It is discomforting for any professional to see a massive rise in NPAs. In fact, NPAs have gone up systematically from March 2014," he said while addressing the "Banking Summit" organised by the

According to him, the NPAs in the went up to around Rs 10.25 trillion in March 2018, from Rs 2.04 trillion in March 2014.

"NPA ratio too jumped to about 11.6 per cent at the end of 2017-18, from 4.4 per cent as of March, 2014," he said

He also said that about 11 which are under had NPA ratio at 21 per cent at the end of March 2018 and the projection was that the ratio could go up over 22 per cent by end of the current financial year.

"Lending to MSMEs are getting squeezed as half of the which are under the are not allowed for aggressive lending through the small, medium enterprises are providing employment," Mitra said.

He also said that the MSME sector, which provides livelihood, jobs and stability to a democratic polity, is "under threat".

Mitra, however, said that the bank lending to MSMEs was at Rs 440 billion in 2017-18 in West Bengal, exceeding the target of Rs 380 billion, primarily because the way banks and the state government work together in the state.

"Is it enough? My understanding is that appetite is much higher," he said, adding that MSME lending target in the current financial year in Bengal was set at Rs 500 billion.