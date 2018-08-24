Banking sector facing 'serious crisis' on macroeconomic front: Amit Mitra

-
ALSO READ
10 years of banking sector: Pvt sector gains at cost of public sector banks
Letter to BS: Confidence in PSBs is at a historically low level now
Gross NPA ratio of banks likely to worsen by 12%, says RBI report
Root cause of India's banking crisis: A non-existent corporate bond market
Public sector banks see sound recovery from bad loan accounts in Q1
-
Raising concern over rising non-performing assets (NPA), West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Friday said the banking sector is facing a "serious crisis" on the macroeconomic front.
He also said that credit availability to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is getting "squeezed" as many public sector banks are restrained from aggressive lending as part of prompt corrective actions.
"It is discomforting for any professional to see a massive rise in NPAs. In fact, NPAs have gone up systematically from March 2014," he said while addressing the "Banking Summit" organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
According to him, the NPAs in the banking sector went up to around Rs 10.25 trillion in March 2018, from Rs 2.04 trillion in March 2014.
"NPA ratio too jumped to about 11.6 per cent at the end of 2017-18, from 4.4 per cent as of March, 2014," he said
He also said that about 11 public sector banks which are under prompt corrective action had NPA ratio at 21 per cent at the end of March 2018 and the projection was that the ratio could go up over 22 per cent by end of the current financial year.
"Lending to MSMEs are getting squeezed as half of the public sector banks which are under the prompt corrective action are not allowed for aggressive lending through the small, medium enterprises are providing employment," Mitra said.
He also said that the MSME sector, which provides livelihood, jobs and stability to a democratic polity, is "under threat".
Mitra, however, said that the bank lending to MSMEs was at Rs 440 billion in 2017-18 in West Bengal, exceeding the target of Rs 380 billion, primarily because the way banks and the state government work together in the state.
"Is it enough? My understanding is that appetite is much higher," he said, adding that MSME lending target in the current financial year in Bengal was set at Rs 500 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU