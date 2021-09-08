Banks Board Bureau recommends Atul Kumar Goel for PNB CEO position

Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the name of Atul Kumar Goel for the forthcoming position of managing director and chief executive at Punjab National Bank (PNB). At present, A K Goel is MD& CEO of Kolkata-based UCO Bank.
The government of India would take final call on the appointment.
In August 2021, the government had extended the term of S S Mallikarjuna Rao's, existing MD&CEO of PNB chief, till January 31, 2022. Rao's term was to end on September 18, 2021.
BBB in a statement said it has recommended the name of Ajay Kumar Srivastsva on the reserve list for the vacancy. BBB interacted with 11 candidates for the post of MD&CEO at PNB.
The bureau had first advertised PSB chiefs post on June 15, 2021 with the last date for filing application on July 17, 2021. Later, BBB extended the last date to August 10, 2021.
