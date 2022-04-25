JUST IN

BoI plans Rs 2,500 cr equity capital raise to comply with shareholding norm
Business Standard

The lender said it has decided to seek permission of its shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM)/extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) called for this purpose

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Among the first to exit PCA in February 2019, BOI has significantly reduced its gross non-performing assets (NPA) from 16.3 per cent in Q3 FY20 to 13.3 per cent in December quarter
Bank of India.

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing fresh equity shares in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 per cent.

"The board of directors of the bank at its meeting held on April 25, 2022, considered and approved the capital raising plan up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing fresh equity capital in the form of QIP/FPO/preferential issue," BoI said in a regulatory filing.

The main purpose of the capital raising plan is to increase the minimum public shareholding from the present 18.59 per cent to 25 per cent or above in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements as per the Sebi rules, it added.

The lender said it has decided to seek permission of its shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM)/extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) called for this purpose.

Stock of Bank of India ended at Rs 48.75 apiece on BSE, down by 1.52 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Mon, April 25 2022. 22:36 IST

