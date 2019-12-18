BS Banking Annual 2019: Banking is a very long-term biz, says USFB chief

How is AU Small Finance Bank different from the others? Sanjay Agarwal: Our journey from being a non-bank finance company (NBFC) to a bank has strengthened us. Our assets have grown by 40 per cent. Even as the last two years was not the best period, we have grown our deposit base also, because we were in the market for the last 24 years.

We haven’t made a lot of mistakes in our journey as a NBFC. Structure-wise, we are very simple. The shares are held by me and my family, unlike the corporate umbrella seen in Mumbai. Our assets are small, high-yielding and non-performing asset ...