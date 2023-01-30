Canada's CPPIB invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund

-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund.
The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
CPPIB's latest investment in the Indian property developer will take its partnership with the company to over $1 billion in assets, IndoSpace said in a statement.
"We have made numerous investments in India's industrial space, where we see strong demand as the manufacturing sector continues to grow and the e-commerce sector matures," said Hari Krishna V, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate India at CPPIB.
IndoSpace is a joint venture between the Everstone Group, a Southeast Asia-focussed private equity, and U.S.-based investors GLP and Realterm.
(This story has been refiled to correct abbreviation in the headline and story)
(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 17:24 IST
