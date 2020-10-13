Capital Float reaches 1 million customers; Rs 9,000 cr loans disbursed

-
ALSO READ
Karur Vysya Bank Q1 profit jumps 45% to Rs 105.5 cr as bad loans decline
Karur Vysya Bank's focus areas will be MSME, retail: MD & CEO B Ramesh Babu
Karur Vysya Bank joins hands with Maruti Suzuki to offer car loans
Clix Capital planning to raise upto Rs 2,500 cr through debentures
IDBI Bank seeks shareholders' nod for raising Rs 11,000 cr in share capital
-
Digital financial services provider Capital Float on Tuesday said it has crossed the one million customers milestone and has disbursed over USD 1.2 billion (Rs 9,000 crore) till date to small businesses and retail borrowers.
Capital Float has crossed 'one million lifetime customers' as more Indians find value in the company's credit services, it said in a release.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the company has seen demand surge for its small-ticket digital credit facilities, particularly for making purchases online.
It is now adding approximately 150,000 new customers per month, and is on track to double its existing customer base by the end of the year, it added.
The company has disbursed over USD 1.2 billion (Rs 9,000 crore) till date to its MSME and retail customers spread across 300 cities in India.
Customers can avail flexible credit options such as instant zero cost or low-cost EMI, with customisable repayment periods, to fund their purchases online, it said.
Sashank Rishyasringa, co-founder, Capital Float said,"We have taken a small step towards achieving this mission, having served more than 1 million customers via convenient and affordable credit products. Additionally, we have now facilitated financial planning and savings for over 10 million users via our Walnut app."
The company has set sights on impacting 5 million customers in next two years, its co-founder Gaurav Hinduja added.
Capital Float has on-boarded Karur Vysya Bank, RBL Bank, Northern Arc, Credit Saison, Poonawalla Finance, Muthoot Finance and IndusInd Bank as partners for the lending business.
Founded in 2013, Capital Float is the trade name for Capfloat Financial Services Pvt Ltd. The company has raised funds from marquee investors like SAIF Partners, Sequoia India, LGT Lightstone Aspada, Ribbit Capital and Amazon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU