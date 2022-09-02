Cashback SBI Card: Details, benefits, eligibility and how to apply

-
ALSO READ
Will UPI on credit cards take off?
What is Baal Aadhaar card? Check benefits, eligibility, and other details
How to make the most of RBI's new customer-friendly credit card rules
June credit card spends remain above Rs 1 trillion-mark, shows data
TMS Ep224: UPI-credit card link, monkeypox, auto firms' results, DESH Bill
-
State Bank of India (SBI) officially launched one of the most comprehensive credit cashback schemes on Thursday, September 1. SBI claims that this is the first-of-its-kind cashback-focused credit card in the market, which allows 5 per cent cashback without any merchant limits and is applicable to all online purchases.
Also read | YES Bank hikes interest rate on NRE, FCNR fixed deposits as norms are eased
SBI is serving the all users from across India, including middle-class customers to premium customers. The sign-up process is easy, quick and completely digital. SBI has a dedicated platform "SBI Card Sprint" that caters to users even in tier 2 and tier 3 cities from the comfort of their homes.
Cashback SBI Card: Key details
As part of special offer, the contactless credit card by SBI is free for first year till March 2023. Due to its strong offer, Cashback SBI card customers will get unlimited 1 per cent cashback on all spending. The cashback will be increased to 5 per cent on all online spending up to a maximum of Rs 10,000.
It comes with an automatic cashback credit feature that allows credit of the authorized cashback to the SBI card account within two days of the production of the statement.
Cashback SBI Card: What did CEO Rama Mohan Rao Amara say about it?
- Cashback SBI cards will strengthen SBI's core card portfolio.
- He believed that this will address users' evolving requirements.
- Cashback SBI card empowers customers to get cashback benefits on every transaction, every time and everywhere.
- This card can help customers during the upcoming festive season.
Cashback SBI Card: What are the benefits?
A cashback SBI card comes with numerous benefits such as:
- Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits are free to cardholders each year. (Condition: one visit per three months (quarter) is mandatory).
- Surcharge waiver limit of Rs 100 on every billing statement month for each credit card account.
- 1 per cent fuel fee waiver for transactions between Rs 500 and Rs 3000.
- The annual cost of the card is Rs 999+ taxes.
- When users attain the milestone of Rs 2 lakh in annual spending during the membership year, renewal fee reimbursement applies to them.
Cashback SBI Card: How to apply for a card?
Applying for a cashback SBI card is quick and simple. Given below are the steps you should follow for your Cashback SBI card.
- Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbicard.com
- Click or tap on the ''credit card" tab on the left side of the screen
- Hover over the "credit card" option and click on the "reward" option.
- After clicking on "reward", you will see a tab for "SBI Cashback card".
- Then, you can apply for the "SBI Cashback card" and follow the steps instructed on the screen.
Cashback SBI Card: Who is eligible?
According to SBI's press statement, consumers across different regions including the tier 2 and 3 cities will also be eligible for a Cashback SBI card. Anybody who has an internet connection can easily access 'SBI card Sprint'
You will be asked to submit a few documents such as a PAN card, Aadhar Card, bank account details and a photograph before proceeding with the application.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 19:27 IST