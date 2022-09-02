Cashback SBI Card: Details, benefits, eligibility and how to apply

State Bank of India (SBI) officially launched one of the most comprehensive credit cashback schemes on Thursday, September 1. SBI claims that this is the first-of-its-kind cashback-focused credit card in the market, which allows 5 per cent without any merchant limits and is applicable to all online purchases.



SBI is serving the all users from across India, including middle-class customers to premium customers. The sign-up process is easy, quick and completely digital. SBI has a dedicated platform " Sprint" that caters to users even in tier 2 and tier 3 cities from the comfort of their homes.

SBI Card: Key details

As part of special offer, the contactless credit card by SBI is free for first year till March 2023. Due to its strong offer, customers will get unlimited 1 per cent cashback on all spending. The cashback will be increased to 5 per cent on all online spending up to a maximum of Rs 10,000.



It comes with an automatic cashback credit feature that allows credit of the authorized cashback to the account within two days of the production of the statement.

Cashback SBI Card: What did CEO Rama Mohan Rao Amara say about it?

Cashback will strengthen SBI's core card portfolio. He believed that this will address users' evolving requirements. Cashback SBI card empowers customers to get cashback benefits on every transaction, every time and everywhere. This card can help customers during the upcoming festive season.

Cashback SBI Card: What are the benefits?

A cashback SBI card comes with numerous benefits such as:

Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits are free to cardholders each year. (Condition: one visit per three months (quarter) is mandatory). Surcharge waiver limit of Rs 100 on every billing statement month for each credit card account. 1 per cent fuel fee waiver for transactions between Rs 500 and Rs 3000. The annual cost of the card is Rs 999+ taxes. When users attain the milestone of Rs 2 lakh in annual spending during the membership year, renewal fee reimbursement applies to them.

Cashback SBI Card: How to apply for a card?

Applying for a cashback SBI card is quick and simple. Given below are the steps you should follow for your Cashback SBI card.

Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbicard.com Click or tap on the ''credit card" tab on the left side of the screen Hover over the "credit card" option and click on the "reward" option. After clicking on "reward", you will see a tab for "SBI Cashback card". Then, you can apply for the "SBI Cashback card" and follow the steps instructed on the screen.

Cashback SBI Card: Who is eligible?

According to SBI's press statement, consumers across different regions including the tier 2 and 3 cities will also be eligible for a Cashback SBI card. Anybody who has an internet connection can easily access 'SBI card Sprint'

You will be asked to submit a few documents such as a PAN card, Aadhar Card, bank account details and a photograph before proceeding with the application.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)