Mswipe Technologies gets RBI approval for payment aggregator's licence
Business Standard

Centre asks IBA to come up with EASE-like reform plan for regional banks

The banks' lobby group has been asked to assist with the preparation of the viability plan for RRBs

Topics
Indian Banks Association | Finance Ministry | NABARD

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
The panel has recommended operational and governance reforms for RRBs that will be based on achievement of operational milestones

Similar to the Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) for public sector banks (PSBs), the Centre has asked the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to prepare a viability plan for regional rural banks (RRBs).

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 19:15 IST

