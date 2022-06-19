Concerted steps needed to curb fake digital apps, says fintech body's chief

Fake apps have emerged as a significant threat in the digital lending ecosystem, with the potential to shake public confidence in the channel, at a time when digital payments have taken off in a big way in the effort to foster financial inclusion. SUGANDH SAXENA, chief executive officer of the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) — an industry association that recently applied to the Reserve Bank of India to become a self-regulatory organisation — spoke with Raghu Mohan on the concerns over fake apps. Edited excerpts:

