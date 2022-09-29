JUST IN
Rupee appreciates 35 paise to 81.58 against US dollar in early trade
Business Standard

Depleting forex reserves making India vulnerable? Not really, say experts

At the current rate, the reserves may provide cover for eight months of imports in FY23. Four months could be considered a danger mark

Topics
india forex reserve | Forex reserves | Finance Ministry

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Forex reserves falling below $400 billion not a worry, say experts

A debate has been going on over the depletion of foreign exchange (forex) reserves. While many have cautioned against reducing reserves, the finance ministry had said the concerns are "overblown."

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 13:01 IST

