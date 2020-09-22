Covid-19 effect: Banks may recast Rs two trillion loans, says SBI

-
ALSO READ
Retail customers yet to approach us in big numbers for loan recast: SBI MD
Debt recast may reduce transparency, hinder capital raising: Fitch
Debt collector at age 12, C S Setty now chases $20 billion at SBI
Even with Covid, our fresh slippages will be in control: SBI chairman
SBI Cap to float special purpose vehicle for NBFC debt purchase, says RBI
-
The banking system in India is expected to restructure loans worth Rs two trillion of borrowers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar said.
This estimate for recast covers corporate, MSME and retail borrowers. As for SBI, the estimates are in the region of Rs 20,000 crore covering all segments. There isn't much demand for restructuring as of now. The scale of recast will remain restricted if economic recovery isn't delayed much, SBI chairman said.
Addressing a banking webinar organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kumar said said very few large corporates with loans above Rs 1,500 crore are likely to be come for restructuring.
A lot of clean up and deleveraging has already happened in the case of large companies, many of whom are reluctant to carry the 'restructuring' tag. Segments impacted the most include aviation, hospitality and shopping malls. The real estate sector has been struggling for four to five years and the pandemic has added to problems, Kumar said.
ALSO READ: HDFC Bank loan restructuring: Who is eligible, how to apply, what's the fee
Reserve Bank of India’s biggest concern is that the restructuring scheme shouldn't be misused. There have been more failures than successful resolutions in the past, Kumar pointed out while dwelling on tight boundary norms set by RBI.
The Reserve Bank-appointed expert committee (the Kamath panel) on resolution framework for Covid-19-related stress outlined the financial parameters to deal with 26 sectors under stress due to the pandemic.
According to the panel's report, Covid-19 impacted retail and wholesale trade, roads, textile, and engineering the hardest. Sectors that were already under stress, such as non-bank financial companies (NBFC), power, steel, real estate etc, were piled up with more misery due to the pandemic.
Referring to economic revival, SBI chief said sound financial system is necessary to support efforts to revive economy and steps are necessary to mitigate risks like non-performing loans.
Infrastructure sector investments will help to put economy on the revival path. The funding infrastructure pipeline (of Rs 110 trillion or $ 1.5 trillion) of five years, can give boost to economy in a big way.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU