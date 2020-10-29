Credit growth to industry nil in Sept, banks pick services sector for loans

-
ALSO READ
Credit growth: Barking up the wrong tree?
Lack of capital prevents banks from transferring rate cuts: RBI staff study
Credit growth inches up to 5.66% in October amid increased activity: RBI
Weak credit card spends due to job loss snatch banks' low-hanging fruits
Top private banks' Q4 profits nearly halve on Covid-19 provisioning
-
Credit growth to industry was nil while banks increased lending in the services sector on a year-on-year basis in September, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Personal loans grew 9.2 per cent year on year in September, as compared with 16.6 per cent in September 2019. Vehicle loans grew the most among in the personal loan segment. Credit to agriculture and allied activities increased by 5.9 per cent in September as compared with a growth of 7 per cent in September 2019.
Growth in credit to industry was nil in the year to September, but it had grown at 2.7 per cent year on year in September 2019.
Credit to food processing, petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels, leather and leather products, wood and wood products, and paper and paper products registered credit growth in September. Credit growth to beverage and tobacco, construction, infrastructure, rubber plastic and their products, chemical and chemical products, glass and glassware and all engineering decelerated or contracted.
Credit growth to the services sector accelerated to 9.1 per cent year on year at the end of September from 7.3 per cent a year ago. Within this sector, credit to computer software, trade and tourism, hotels & restaurants registered higher growth.
Overall, on a YOY basis, non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8 per cent in September 2020 from 8.1 per cent in September 2019, the RBI said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU