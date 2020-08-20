CSB Bank reports profit before tax of Rs 30 crore in June quarter

has reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 30 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 71.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bank reported profit after tax of Rs 53.6 crore, with RoA (annualised) crossing 1 per cent.

The bank said it has made healthy Covid provisions. Operating profit increased to Rs 129.1 crore from Rs 40.1 crore as of June 30, 2019, a YoY jump of 221.85 per cent.