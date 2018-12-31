Dampener for home loan borrowers: HDFC hikes lending rates by 0.10%

In what can act as a dampener for home loan borrowers, largest lender Monday announced a 0.10 per cent hike in lending rates in the New Year 2019.

The move comes amid a system-wide hike in lending rates due to tight liquidity and as a reaction to previous rate hikes by the RBI.

" has increased its on which its adjustable rate home are benchmarked, by 0.10 per cent with effect from January 1, 2019," the company said in a statement to exchanges late this evening.

Country's largest lender and HDFC's prime competitor in the market SBI had hiked its marginal cost of borrowing based lending rate by 0.05 per cent earlier this month.

The RBI had hiked its key rates in quick succession midway through 2018, before pausing as inflation ebbed.