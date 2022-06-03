Data puts Turkey's annual inflation rate at 73.5%, at a 24-year high

JUST IN

Topics
Turkey | global inflation

AP  |  Ankara (Turkey) 
Turkey, Erdogan, Istanbul
Photo: Bloomberg

Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5 per cent in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released on Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the rate represented an increase of almost 70 per cent from the month before. Consumer prices were up nearly three per cent from April, the institute reported.

While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics blame Turkey's problems on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies.

The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation - a position that contradicts established economic thinking - and advocates lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports.

Turkey's central bank has cut rates by five percentage points since September, to 14 per cent before pausing them in January. The Turkish lira lost 44 per cent of its value against the US dollar last year.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.

The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the transportation sector, at 107.6 per cent, followed by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices at 91.6 per cent, according to the statistical institute's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 03 2022. 16:21 IST

