Debasish Panda takes charge as Irdai chairman for a three-year period

Debasish Panda on Monday took charge as the chairman of Regulatory Development of India (Irdai), following his appointment last week. Panda has been appointed as the chairman of for a period of three years. The position of chairman was vacant for a period of over nine months, ever since Subhash Chandra Khuntia demitted office in May 2021.

Panda is an officer of Indian Administrative Service of 1987 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre. Prior to joining Irdai, Panda served as secretary, department of financial Services, ministry of finance, government of India where he superannuated in January this year.

Panda also served as joint secretary (health & family welfare), additional secretary and as special secretary (financial services) in the government of India. Panda has also served as the government nominee director on the board of and on the boards of some public sector banks and companies. He was also on the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The government last week also appointed Rakesh Joshi, former executive vice-president and group head (debt capital markets) of State Bank of India Capital Markets, as a whole-time member ( and investment) of Irdai.