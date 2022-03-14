Debasish Panda takes charge as Irdai chairman for a three-year period

-
ALSO READ
Irdai issues guidelines for promoting, regulating surety insurance business
Hospital regulation, insurance penetration key tasks for new Irdai chief
Top headlines: RBI setback for Paytm Payments Bank; IRDAI gets a new chief
Irdai asks insurers to review claims denied for antibody cocktail therapy
Domestic natural gas price up by over 60%: Impact and future outlook
-
Debasish Panda on Monday took charge as the chairman of Insurance Regulatory Development of India (Irdai), following his appointment last week. Panda has been appointed as the chairman of Irdai for a period of three years. The position of Irdai chairman was vacant for a period of over nine months, ever since Subhash Chandra Khuntia demitted office in May 2021.
Panda is an officer of Indian Administrative Service of 1987 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre. Prior to joining Irdai, Panda served as secretary, department of financial Services, ministry of finance, government of India where he superannuated in January this year.
Panda also served as joint secretary (health & family welfare), additional secretary and as special secretary (financial services) in the government of India. Panda has also served as the government nominee director on the board of Irdai and on the boards of some public sector banks and insurance companies. He was also on the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The government last week also appointed Rakesh Joshi, former executive vice-president and group head (debt capital markets) of State Bank of India Capital Markets, as a whole-time member (finance and investment) of Irdai.