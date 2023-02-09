Debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet: FM Sitharaman tells IMF chief

-
ALSO READ
'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen
'Era not of war': G20 declaration uses Modi's words in call for diplomacy
G20's declining share in the world, amid India's growing influence
Another lotus blooms
G20 mulls converting its global infra hub into a multilateral body
-
Finance minister told the chief of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday that debt discussions would be at the forefront during a meeting of G20 finance officials later this month.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva also discussed regulating crypto assets.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU