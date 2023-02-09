JUST IN
After initial losses, rupee settles flat at 82.54 against US dollar
Business Standard

Debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet: FM Sitharaman tells IMF chief

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva also discussed regulating crypto assets

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | IMF | G20 Meet

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister told the chief of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday that debt discussions would be at the forefront during a meeting of G20 finance officials later this month.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva also discussed regulating crypto assets.

 

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:50 IST

