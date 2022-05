Dilemma over bank licences: NBFCs struggle to make the cut for RBI's rules

The catch here is accessing funds. Where do NBFCs source their money? The biggest source is commercial banks, which the IL&FS crisis of 2018 choked off. The apparent silver lining was that in August 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had ...

The IL&FS crisis came as a rude shock to those who thought circumventing regulations could be a blueprint for the lending business in India. India is a credit-starved country — banks’ total assets account for less than 70 per cent of GDP — so it’s not difficult to be successful as a non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.