JUST IN
HDFC Life completes merger of Exide Life a day after Irdai's approval
Irdai imposes Rs 3 cr penalty on Max Life, Rs 2 cr penalty on Axis Bank
Life insurers' new biz premium up 17% at Rs 36,367 cr in September: Irdai
Indian insurance industry can be sixth largest globally: Irdai chairman
ICICI Pru, 14 insurance firms evaded Rs 824 crore input tax credit
Irdai mulling longer-tenure general insurance products, forms working group
Thrust on non-par products to yield desired results: LIC chief M R Kumar
Non-life insurers see 12% rise in gross direct premium income in Aug: Irdai
Insurance industry will continue to see M&A deals, new entrants
Demat of insurance policies: LIC mulls creating its own repository
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance
Competition for funds drives SBI to hike savings deposit rate by 30 bps
Business Standard

Driven by health, motors, Indian general insurance sector logs 15.3% growth

The Indian non-life industry logged 15.3 per cent growth during the first half of FY23 as compared to 12.6 per cent growth for the same period previous year, CARE Ratings Ltd said.

Topics
General insurance sector in India | General Insurance

IANS  |  Chennai 

Life insurance
Photo: Shutterstock

The Indian non-life industry logged 15.3 per cent growth during the first half of FY23 as compared to 12.6 per cent growth for the same period previous year, CARE Ratings Ltd said.

According to the credit rating agency, the business growth for the first half of FY23 was driven by health (especially the group segment), motor, and crop insurance.

During the period under review, the industry had logged a premium of Rs 125,195.9 crore up from Rs 108,575.3 crore earned during the first half of FY22.

The trend of private players outpacing their public peers has continued, with private companies growing faster than their public counterparts.

The market share of private non-life insurance companies has witnessed a sustained increase to 60 per cent in H1 FY23 from 57 per cent in H1 FY22 and 55 per cent in H1 FY21, CARE Ratings said.

According to CARE Ratings, the health segment is anticipated to witness continued demand amid increased awareness post-Covid.

The long-term growth of motor insurance would be driven by growth in the automotive industry which would boost the motor insurance market and increase penetration amongst the uninsured vehicles on road. Digital solutions complemented by offline channels would continue to contribute to the growth momentum.

--IANS

vj/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on General insurance sector in India

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 19:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.