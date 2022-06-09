JUST IN

Most e-lending apps not registered with RBI: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Enabling policies, proactive steps helped deal with pandemic: FM Sitharaman

She said over the past two years,retail investors have found online means to access the stock market and Sebi has a role to play in investor education

Nirmala Sitharaman | Indian Economy

BS Reporter 
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses during 'Iconic Week Celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said enabling policies and proactive steps taken by the government — including corporate tax cuts and digitisation of the economy — helped the country deal with the unprecedented situation arising due to the pandemic.

“Even after pulling the economy out, removing all the under-growth (post-2014), you still had challenges and in a way the three major steps which were taken —reducing the corporate tax, formalisation/digitisation of the economy, IBC code, GST —the heavy-lifting that happened prepared us for a situation which nobody could imagine,” Sitharaman said at the 'India's Economic Journey@75' event organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week celebration.

She said over the past two years,retail investors have found online means to access the stock market and Sebi has a role to play in investor education.
First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 02:20 IST

