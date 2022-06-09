Enabling policies, proactive steps helped deal with pandemic: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister on Wednesday said enabling policies and proactive steps taken by the government — including corporate tax cuts and digitisation of the economy — helped the country deal with the unprecedented situation arising due to the pandemic.

“Even after pulling the economy out, removing all the under-growth (post-2014), you still had challenges and in a way the three major steps which were taken —reducing the corporate tax, formalisation/digitisation of the economy, IBC code, GST —the heavy-lifting that happened prepared us for a situation which nobody could imagine,” Sitharaman said at the 'India's Economic Journey@75' event organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week celebration.

She said over the past two years,retail investors have found online means to access the stock market and Sebi has a role to play in investor education.