ESAF Small Finance Bank plans to set up Asset Hubs across India: Official

ESAF Small Finance Bank has planned to strengthen presence of its Asset Hubs across the country aimed at serving the small and medium enterprises and agriculture segments, a top official said on Tuesday.
Asset Hub offered by ESAF Small Finance Bank is a specialised loan processing sanctioning unit and would act as one stop for all the loan needs of customers.
"Asset Hub will enable the bank to de-centralise the decision-making process for the loan sanctioning, disbursement and maintenance which will enhance customer service across these locations," the bank's managing director and CEO K Paul Thomas said.
"The unit will act as a one-stop for all the loan needs especially for the SMEs and agri segments," he said.
ESAF Small Finance Bank plans to open Asset Hubs in Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Bhopal, Kolkata and New Delhi.
The Bank's executive vice president Hemant Kumar Tamta inaugurated an Asset Hub in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 21:55 IST
