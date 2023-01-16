JUST IN
Paytm bank gets RBI nod to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
Bank of Maharashtra Q3 PAT jumps two-fold to Rs 775 cr due to asset quality
No word from RBI yet on regulatory leeway for HDFC twins' merger
Foreign banks: Was Rajan's mention of reciprocity the deal breaker?
Govt extends tenure of Bank of Baroda MD Sanjiv Chadha by 5 months
Delhi Police arrests RBL Bank's ex-assistant V-P in Rs 19 cr cheating scam
HDFC Bank's Q3 net profit jumps 18.5% YoY on healthy interest income growth
HDFC Bank's profit rises 18.5% to Rs 12,260 crore in Q3, NII grows 24.6%
India lets banks use face recognition, iris scan for transactions: Rpts
Piyush Goyal calls for redoubling efforts at WTO for TRIPS waiver
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Sidbi partners with VFS to extend MSME loans up to Rs 5 lakh at 13% pa
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Federal Bank December quarter profit increases 54% to Rs 804 crore

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 522 crore in the same quarter a year ago

Topics
Federal Bank | Q3 results | Indian banking sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Private sector lender Federal Bank on Monday posted a 54 per cent rise in its profit at Rs 804 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022, on higher net interest income and improved asset quality.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 522 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's total income increased to Rs 4,967 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 3,927 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter grew by 27.14 per cent to Rs 1,957 crore from 1,539 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 2.43 per cent as compared to 3.06 per cent at the end of third quarter of previous fiscal.

At the same time, net NPAs eased to 0.73 per cent, as against 1.24 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Net worth of the bank increased from Rs 18,089 crore to Rs 20,457 crore, as on December 2022.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines, moderated a bit to 13.35 per cent at the end of the December quarter, as against 14.37 per cent a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Federal Bank

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 14:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.