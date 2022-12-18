JUST IN
Finance ministry advises PSBs not to force-sell insurance products
Banks look at possibility of rupee trade with Bangladesh, African nations
IDFC First Bank announces waiver of charges on customer-centric services
Yes Bank assigns Rs 48k cr stressed asset loan portfolio to JC Flowers ARC
BFSI stocks flex muscles in Nifty50 this year, but still short of 2019 peak
Bank credit grows 17.5% in a fortnight; deposits up 10%: RBI data
Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data
Banks renew AT-1 sales after two-month gap, PSUs lead pack to raise credit
Indian banks' loans rose by 17.5% y-o-y in 2 weeks till December 2: RBI
Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Dec 9 week, says central bank
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Banks look at possibility of rupee trade with Bangladesh, African nations
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Finance ministry advises PSBs not to force-sell insurance products

Banks have been advised to ensure '100 per cent' compliance of know your customer (KYC) guidelines while sourcing insurance business

Topics
public sector banks | finance ministry on PSBs | Finance Ministry

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

raid
Corporate agents can now tie up with nine insurers each in the general, life, and health insurance sectors

The finance ministry has advised public sector banks (PSBs) not to force-sell insurance products to customers and said such a practice impacts the core businesses of banks.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on public sector banks

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 16:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.